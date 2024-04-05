A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey Friday morning, rocking the entire Northeast.

The quake hit at 10:23 a.m. and was located about 4 miles northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, and about miles west of Manhattan. It had a depth of about 3 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The shaking was felt in cities from Philadelphia to Boston. In Maine, residents reported feeling their homes shake in the South Portland and Kennebunk areas.

In the immediate aftermath, several East Coast airports issued ground stops, halting air traffic, the New York Times reported. There was no apparent damage in New York City, but sirens could be heard throughout the city, the paper reported.

