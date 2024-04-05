In like a lion, out like a lion: Best of March photography
On March 1, the temperature in the Portland area got down to 13 degrees. Two days later, it jumped up to 55 degrees. It was a month with every kind of weather – rain, wind, snow, a vernal equinox, springlike warmth. Here's some of our best work by Portland Press Herald photographers from a chaotic month.
Posted
Share
SCROLL
A small burst of red splashes against ice-covered trees when a cardinal flies by at the Stroudwater River Reservoir in Portland. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Chase Lappin, an eighth grader at Holy Cross School acting the part of Jesus, carries a cross through the church on March 29. Guarding Jesus are students Brayden St. John, fifth grade; Max Tatro, eighth grade; and Jason Dow, fifth grade. Holy Cross School performs the Living Stations of the Cross every Friday during Lent. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Gulls flock around Jimmy Hadden as he feeds them from a park bench on the Back Cove Trail. The 64-year-old Portland resident estimates he feeds them three or four times a week. He says the birds recognize him when he arrives in his car. “They know Daddy’s here,” he joked. “It’s therapeutic. It’s relaxing. They really enjoy it.” Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
The sun sets behind the Burnurwurbskek Singers as they perform a song that combines traditional Penobscot voicing and rhythms with a modern arrangement during Vigorous Tenderness, a vernal equinox concert at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on March 19. At eight locations throughout the reserve, musicians repeatedly performed one or two songs by different queer composers or composers of color as audience members wandered from location to location at the pace of a museum visit. From left: Sarah Agnes Tuttle, Matt Consul, Brian Shankar Adler and Nick Bear. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer See more from the event: Vigorous Tenderness concert welcomes the vernal equinox and changing season
Eyad Arbab, 6, laughs after throwing a chunk of snow into the air while playing with his brother, Ehab, 3, outside of their apartment in Portland on March 27. The boys and their mother had just arrived in the U.S. for the first time the night before. Their father, El-Fadel Arbab, said that Eyad was incredibly excited to play in snow for the first time. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer Read the story: After a long wait, Portland man welcomes his family following their escape from Sudan
Clint Willis of Cape Elizabeth unwraps his leash before entering the surf on March 6. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
People walk through Monument Square on March 29, a dark and rainy day. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Acclaimed violinist and composer Daniel Bernard Roumain plays his violin inside the Abyssinian Meeting House in Portland on March, 5. Roumain is composing music inspired by the meeting house and will perform a block party-type concert hosted by Portland Ovations outside the meeting house in May. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer Read the story: Portland’s Abyssinian Meeting House inspires work from a renowned violinist
A cyclist peddles along the Eastern Promenade as the setting sun touches the treetops on March 8. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Ally Strout walks Autumn into a barn at the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals in Windham. The MSSPA cares for horses, typically 30-40 at any given time, who have either been seized by law enforcement from neglectful homes or surrendered by owners. The Society has been in existence for 152 years and at its current location on River Road in Windham since the 1970s. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Buddy Doyle poses for a portrait while reading Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography “Born to Run” in the parlor of his Gardiner home. Doyle took photos of 50 Mainers in their favorite reading spots for the book “Where Maine Reads.” Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer Read the story: In the bleachers, in a tub or in the woods, here’s where Mainers read
Gregory Ishihara, an employee of the Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities Forestry Department, brings out a chainsaw to help with the process of removing a large branch off Judy Garnett’s car in the Oakdale neighborhood of Portland on March 24. Garnett bought the car just five days ago. “I’m trying to hold it together,” she said. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
People gather at an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road in Cape Elizabeth on March 31. This year’s ecumenical service was hosted by the Thornton Heights United Methodist Church, Cape Elizabeth Church of the Nazarene and Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Churches. Brianna Soukup/Staff PhotographerSee more from the event: Easter sunrise service in Cape Elizabeth
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.