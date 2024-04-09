QUINCY, Mass. – Gay Tapley Carbonneau, musician, educator, and native of Portland, Maine, died soon after her 95th birthday on Thursday, March 28, 2024, surrounded by her family and close to her home in Quincy, Mass. Gay was born March 3, 1929, the only child of Olive (Barker) and Justice Water M. Tapley Jr., and graduated from Deering High School in 1947.

Visiting hours will be held at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, Mass., Saturday, April 13, 2-6 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Bethany Congregational Church, 18 Spear St., Quincy, Mass., at 1 p.m., April 27.

See http://www.Keohane.com for full obituary, directions, and online condolences.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Houghs Neck Community Council Scholarship Fund, the Houghs Neck Garden Club, Quincy Choral Boosters or Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous