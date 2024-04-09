NORTH YARMOUTH – Michael Richard Ouellette, 74, passed away unexpectedly at his new home in North Yarmouth on the afternoon of April 3, 2024. He was born July 15, 1949 in Eagle Lake.

Mike was a veteran of the army and retiree after 40+ years with International Paper/Verso. He had a love for the sun, traveling, boating, woodworking, grilling, shooting, photography and most of all, being with his family, friends and watching his grandchildren play sports.

He was predeceased by his father, Richard Ouellette and mother, Gloria Dube of Fort Kent.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Jeanne-Ann Ouellette, his son Jason and wife Megan Ouellette of Cumberland Foreside, step son Jared Cobb of Colorado, grandsons Mason and Jaxon Ouellette and Takashi Cobb, his brother Paul and wife Monique Ouellette of Bangor and his cherished dog TT.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 from 4-6 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane Yarmouth, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 326 Main Street Yarmouth, Maine. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth in the spring will be private.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfunerlhome.com to sign Michael’s online guest book.

In Lieu of flowers donations in Michael’s memory may be made to: Town of Cumberland, Maine Recreation Department 290 Tuttle Road Cumberland, ME 04021 Attn: Celebration of Life Michael Ouellette

