FREMONT, N.H. – Rich Kelly of Fremont, N.H., formally of Scarborough Maine died in the arms of his loving family on April 7, 2024, after a brave and valiant triumph over ALS with the strength promised to him by Jesus Christ.
Rich leaves behind the family who made his life complete, His mother Audrey Kelly, whom he adored, his wife of 37 years Laurie Kelly (My Girl), their children Patrick Kelly, Mathew Kelly and Taylor Wilbur, Lauren Johnson (Lolly doll) and Brad Johnson.
Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, ME 04090. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 236 Eldredge Road, Wells, Maine 04090. A private interment will be at Blackpoint Cemetery in Scarborough.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Rich’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel.
