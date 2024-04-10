BATH – Timothy “Timmy” P. Lee, 69, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at home.

He was born on May 19, 1954, a son of Robert G. and Ruth Elizabeth “Betty” (Footer) Lee Sr. In 1974 he graduated from Morse High School in Bath. Tim was employed at Bath Iron Works for 42 years as a boiler maker and later as an outside machinist. On Sept. 6, 1980, he married Carol L. Adams. Tim and his brother Robin cleaned monuments for many years. After retiring, he drove cars for Wiscasset Ford.

Tim was a longtime volunteer for the Bath Fire Department and the BIW Fire Department. He was a life member of the Bath Lodge of Elks, serving as trustee for many years and a member of the Son’s of the American Legion in Bath.

He enjoyed camp at the Forks, hunting, Nascar, tinkering on many things and especially spending time with family, grandchildren and friends. Tim was a great husband, father and grandfather.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Lee Sr. and his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Lee and her longtime companion Hugh MacDonald.

He is survived by his wife, Carol L. Lee of Bath, one son, Tim “T.J.” Lee Jr. and his wife Meghan of Virginia Beach, two daughters, Erica Lee of Bath and Krista Lee Jimenez and her husband Gabe of Indio, Calif., one brother, Robert “Robin” Lee Jr. of Brunswick, one sister, Candice “Candy” Sirois and her husband Mike of Virginia Beach, five grandchildren, Maggie Lee, Evan Lee, Alec Jimenez, Gabriel Jimenez and Jesse Jimenez, many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

