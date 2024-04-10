The United States Postal Service announced on Tuesday finalized plans to move some mail processing operations roughly 130 miles south from Hampden to Scarborough in a move criticized by political and union leaders.

The Eastern Maine Processing and Distribution Center in Hampden will get a $12.1 million investment and be converted to a local processing center, while outgoing mail processing operations will be moved to the Southern Maine Processing and Distribution Center in Scarborough, the Postal Service said.

Local Processing Centers sort letters and flats to individual mail carrier routes in an area.

Consolidating plant operations will allow the addition of a sorting and delivery center at the Hampden site, USPS said.

The sorting and delivery center will allow the Postal Service to “provide faster and more reliable mail and package delivery over a greater geographic area” with upgraded sorting equipment, faster delivery options and better conditions for employees, it said.

But U.S. Sen. Susan Collins criticized the decision, which she said will cause delays in local mail delivery. She urged the Postal Service to reverse the decision and be transparent with Mainers about the impact.

Advertisement

“This misguided decision, which I repeatedly urged the USPS to reject, jeopardizes the reliable delivery of mail, including critical medication, for Mainers,” she said in a statement.

Scott Adams, president of the Portland chapter of the American Postal Workers Union, said the news is not the “butterflies and rainbow” message the Postal Service is implying.

“While the Postal Service is declaring this as ‘good news,’ it is not,” Adams said in an email to union members. He said there will be “impending negative effects on public service.”

The extent of the impacts on mail delivery in the area is unclear.

The investments include about $6 million for modernization efforts and deferred maintenance like new lighting and renovated bathrooms and break rooms.

But Scott said those changes should have been made anyway as part of the facility maintenance required by the collective bargaining agreements.

Advertisement

The Postal Service said there will be no “career layoffs” with the consolidation.

The Hampden facility is important for mail delivery across large parts of Maine, Collins’ office said.

For example, mail sent the 10 miles between Fort Kent to Wallagrass is processed in Hampden, 192 miles away. It then returns the following day by truck to Wallagrass, 182 miles away.

But under the new proposal, the mail would be sent to Scarborough, 322 miles away from Fort Kent and then another 312 back to Wallagrass.

In November, the USPS said it was reviewing the facility as part of the agency’s 10-year plan to invest $40 billion into modernizing the nation’s aging processing and delivery network.

Preliminary plans to move outgoing processing operations to Scarborough and convert the Hampden site to a local processing center were announced in January.

The Postal Service has struggled to maintain reliable service in Maine. A federal audit completed last year after requests were made by both Collins and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree revealed widespread delivery delays and mail tracking problems. The problems were blamed on inadequate staffing and training.

A little more than a decade ago, the Postal Service did propose merging Maine’s two facilities. That plan ultimately was rejected after heavy criticism, including from Collins. At the time, the Postal Service said closing the Eastern Maine Processing and Distribution Center and shifting more than 100 jobs to the Scarborough location would save $7.5 million, but would have resulted in 40 layoffs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: