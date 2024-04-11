A jury has found a 27-year-old man not guilty of murder and aggravated assault charges tied to a shooting eight years ago.

Aristotle Stilley was acquitted Thursday after a week of testimony. Jurors reached their verdict after roughly nine hours of deliberation.

Stilley embraced both of his lawyers before two sheriff’s deputies took him to be processed and released from the Cumberland County Jail. On his way out he said to his brother in the gallery, beaming, “I’ll see you soon.” He has spent three years in jail adamantly insisting he was innocent while waiting for trial.

The jury was tasked with deciding whether the state had presented enough evidence to convince them that Stilley was “almost certainly” the elusive gunman who shot into a third-floor apartment on Gilman Street the night of March 15, 2016, killing 36-year-old David Anderson and injuring 21-year-old Abdirahman Abdullahi.

Anderson, known to friends as “Shycago,” was mentioned very little during the trial other than to describe how he died.

He was staying with a friend who was renting apartment 305, prosecutors said. An obituary noted he was born in Dover and said he was remembered “as a loving son, loving brother and a good friend.”

Assistant Attorneys General Bud Ellis and Leanne Robbin declined to discuss the verdict as they left the court house Thursday.

The jury was not swayed by the state’s case, which relied exclusively on circumstantial evidence. No one who witnessed the shooting could identify the shooter whose face was covered. Police recovered no clothing fibers, hair, DNA evidence nor items belonging to Stilley that could be used to place him there, save for six blue bullets that appeared to match the ones his girlfriend had purchased.

Stilley’s attorneys Tina Nadeau and Stephen Shea said he had never been to the Gilman Street apartment, which police were investigating before the shooting for suspected drug trafficking, and he didn’t know anyone there.

Prosecutors told the jury in opening arguments that they would show them the calls Stilley made to a man connected to Gilman Street, but the jury never learned more about those calls. They only reviewed phone records that showed Stilley’s phone traveling from Saco to the area around Gilman Street the night of the shooting.

The state had planned to call on another man, John JJ McLean, who police appeared to rule out as another suspect after DNA testing – but abruptly rested their case Wednesday without summoning McLean to the stand.

And the only person who the state said would implicate Stilley in the shooting, his long-time partner Naja Lake, recanted those statements on the second day of trial.

THE SHOOTING

Abdullahi, now 28, was the state’s first witness. He said he didn’t know Anderson nor many others in the apartment well. He stopped by with a friend who he was staying with, and said the group was watching TV where someone knocked on the door.

He and Anderson shouted for the person outside to turn around – he had his back to the peephole.

Abdullahi and Anderson started to open the door, when the person outside started shooting, Abdullahi said.

Neither Abdullahi nor Anthony Osborne, who was also inside the apartment that night, could recognize their shooter. Neither of them testified to knowing Stilley.

Stilley’s lawyers said their client had no ties to the Gilman Street apartment. And prosecutors didn’t even have a best guess as to why Stilley would want to shoot up the apartment.

“What motivated the defendant to go there that night? We can’t tell you,” Ellis said in his closing arguments. “There are certain things that remain unknown.”

THE WITNESS

The state’s case relied heavily on Lake’s grand jury testimony from a federal investigation in 2018.

Police have known Lake since the morning after the shooting, when she reported her gun had been stolen from her car while she was in Portland. Investigators met with Lake several more times that year, believing her gun could’ve been used in the shooting.

In 2018, the FBI arrested Lake as a material witness for a grand jury investigation and federal prosecutors asked her to talk about the night of the shooting.

Lake told the grand jury that she and Stilley drove to Portland the night of the shooting from their home in Saco. She said afterward he asked if they could stop somewhere to get rid of the gun, and she said that when she asked him later if it was possible he used her gun in the shooting he cried, but never denied it.

But last week, Lake told the Cumberland County jury that she lied under pressure from prosecutors and police — specifically Portland detective Jeff Tully, who helped the FBI arrest Lake and was the lead investigator in the case against Stilley. Lake said that Tully told her in 2018 that he could help her get her daughter back from California state custody.

Tully said in court Friday he did tell Lake that police could help connect her to services that might help.

Prosecutors didn’t believe that could have influenced Lake’s testimony. They suggested when Lake recanted last week she was still trying to protect Stilley, who she talks to regularly.

MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS

Nadeau argued that the state’s investigation was incomplete and that they found more evidence contradicting their case against Stilley than confirming it.

His DNA profile was excluded from a swab taken from the alleged murder weapon, Lake’s .40 caliber Hi-Point gun that was found two months after the shooting, almost two miles away from Gilman Street.

Police never definitively concluded the gun was the one used at the shooting either. A Maine State Police lab scientist asked police if they could send bullets from the crime scene to a lab in Canada for better testing, but police decided not to.

They did find another man’s DNA profile on the gun, but they still don’t know whose it is.

Earlier this year, the state tested a sample police got from John JJ McLean, who Stilley’s previous attorneys pointed to as an alternative suspect. But he was not a match.

“There’s a major contributor on that gun,” Nadeau. “A male contributor on that gun. To this day, we have no idea who that is.”

This story will be updated.

