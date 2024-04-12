GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Francis B. Berube entered into the arms of our lord March 8, 2024. He was born in Old Orchard Beach, March 7, 1945.

Frank began his education in Lewiston, graduated from Gray New Gloucester High School, and continued on to receive a culinary degree at North East University in Boston, Mass. Frank went on to be President of Shore Distribution Inc. in Bath. In 1979, he became the proprietor of the Front St. Deli in Bath.

He sold the deli and began a dedication to children’s health and nutrition. He served as School Food Service Director at Pownal Elementary in Pownal. In 1984, Frank accepted the School Food Service Director position at Pembroke Academy, Pembroke N.H. In 1994, he accepted the School Food Service Director position at SAU 9 Conway School District in Conway, N.H. He was advanced to Administrator/Director. He served in that capacity until retirement in March 2004.

Frank and wife Janet spent 10 retirement years in Edgewater, Fla. until their return to Manchester in November 2014.

Franks accomplishments include Head Chef at the YMCA summer camp in Coniston, N.H. He was State President of the New Hampshire School Food Service Association for three years. He received a National School Food Service award in 1991. He was Co-Chairman for the NHSFA annual conventions and hosted several chapter meetings for the association. Frank was a member of both the Rotary and Kiwanis Club.

Frank will be remembered for his 22 years of dedication to the nutrition of children, his passion for music, his positive attitude toward life, a sincere sensitivity toward others, his kindness and strong hearty laugh. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Frank enjoyed his wife’s children, her siblings and their families. He will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Frank is survived by his devoted and beloved wife, Janet, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage; his daughter, Jayne Berube; grandsons Kyle and Luke Berube; daughter-in-law, Dianna Berube, brothers Lionel Berube, and Bernard Berube, sisters Flora Cyr, Florence Berube, Connie Boggs; and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was predeceased by his son, Jared Berube; his parents, Walter and Lucienne Berube; brother, Walter Berube and sister, Mary Ann Berube.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., July 13, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Private family internment.

