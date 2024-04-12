SOUTHINGTON, Conn. – James Lamson, 93, a man of deep faith, entered eternal peace Tuesday Dec. 19, 2023, following an acute illness. A devoted husband, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years MaryAnn (Concannon) Lamson in 2019 and his daughter Maureen Lamson in 2021. Jim was also predeceased by his sister Elizabeth and brother Robert. He was born June 20, 1930, in Bangor, the son of John and Carolyn (Crowley) Lamson.

Jim leaves behind three sons, Jamie (Amy) Lamson of Plantsville, Conn., Joseph P. Lamson (Fay Song) of Meriden Conn., and Jon (Lori) Lamson of Southington, Conn. Besides his sons and daughters-in-law, he leaves his ten grandchildren: Josh (Rachel), Jordan (Destiny), Jamie, Gina (Dan Buteau) Sarah, Jessica, Kristina, Nick (Grace), Abby and Kelsey) and four great grandchildren (Jaxon, Lucas, Monroe and Logan).

Jim graduated Bangor High School in June 1948. He worked with a local grocer in Bangor prior to joining the Marines on Feb. 6, 1952 and was honorably discharged as staff sergeant Jan. 26, 1954. Jim attended Husson College in Bangor upon his discharge from the Marines, with a focus on business. Jim met the love of his life MaryAnn and were married November 1956. He devoted many hours to his children and their interests. His career quickly took off and he rose up the ranks in operations with First National, Finast and Edward’s Grocery Stores in roles as Store Manager and Director of Operations.

Upon retirement, Jim and MaryAnn moved to Palm Coast, Fla., where they enjoyed many years together. He was a Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus, a member of Marine Corps League of Palm Coast and a member of the Men’s League of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Catholic Church of Palm Coast, Fla. He and MaryAnn served in many capacities for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish during their years in Florida.

Jim’s life revolved around his wife MaryAnn and their family, his faith and his career in the grocery business. Everyone who knew Jim, “Pa”, had nothing but wonderful things to say about him. He had an engaging disposition which endeared those who worked with him and were fortunate enough to be part of his family. Jim was generous with his time and spent any extra he had in his community, whether it was the annual Toys for Tots Marine campaign of which he was local chair and coordinator, helping seniors get to their medical appointments or taking neighbors for errands. Jim lived a life of service and was happiest taking care of others, especially his beloved wife MaryAnn. He prided himself on taking care of his family and keeping in shape, often walking 10-plus miles a day during his retirement years. Pa adored his grandchildren spending countless hours attending their events. Jim would help anyone with anything at any time, always happy to help. He was loved and respected by many.

The funeral mass will be Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m., at St Pius X Church at 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland. Burial after mass will be held at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland, Maine. A Celebration of Life for James Lamson, MaryAnn Lamson and Maureen Lamson will be held after burial at St Pius X Church Hall from 12:30-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

