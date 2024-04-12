Strong wind gusts knocked out power to nearly 12,000 Central Maine Power customers Friday morning.

More than 3,500 outages were reported in Cumberland County before 11 a.m. Hardest hit is Yarmouth, where 1,348 customers are without power, according to a CMP outage map. Hundreds of outages have also been reported in Cumberland, North Yarmouth and Pownal.

There were more than 1,300 outages in York County, 2,400 in Androscoggin County and 2,450 in Lincoln County, according to CMP. The utility company is still assessing most outages and has not started posting estimated restoration times.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties that is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday. Southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Winds that strong make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, according to the weather service.

A gale warning was issued warning of south winds of 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and seas of 8 to 13 feet along the Maine coast. The strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility, according to the weather service office in Gray. That warning expires at 11 p.m.

A flood advisory is in effect until noon for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo and York counties. Minor flooding of small streams and in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected because of excessive rainfall, according to the weather service.

This story will be updated.

