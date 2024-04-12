It’s a dreary day, so why not see a movie? Read our film columnist Dennis Perkins’ take on what the newly released “Civil War” really says about America’s future, then go see for yourself.

It’s playing at several local theaters, including including Flagship Cinemas in Falmouth and Wells, Apple Cinemas in Saco, Smitty’s in Sanford and Windham, and the Eveningstar in Brunswick.

Do you have a favorite fried chicken sandwich? Reporter Megan Gray does, and she gave us the scoop this week. The Henny Penny from Indy’s Sandwich in South Portland features two breaded, juicy chicken thighs topped with teriyaki mayo. The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day but Sunday.

Warren-based indie singer-songwriter Louisa Stancioff released her first solo album, “When We Were Looking,” on Friday and will be in Portland Saturday for a show at Oxbow Blending & Bottling.

If you haven’t already, familiarize yourself with Stancioff and her sound, then hit the show on Washington Avenue as her new biggest fan.

Related New albums from The Ballroom Thieves and Louisa Stancioff

The Ogunquit Museum of American Art opened for the season Friday and will stay that way, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. daily, well into the fall. Read about the season-opening exhibits and get details on tickets here.

Sunday looks like it could be a sunny one – the perfect time to hit up your favorite seasonal spots before the tourists arrive. Why not pair fresh seafood with a stroll? You could walk around Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth, then have lunch or dinner The Lobster Shack at Two Lights, just down the road, or you could hit up Ken’s Place in Scarborough for some fried clams, followed by a beach walk at Pine Point.

There are still tickets left to see David Sedaris at Merrill Auditorium on Sunday. The author and humorist takes the stage at 7 p.m. Click here for info on tickets to this and more upcoming shows.

Related Ticket info for upcoming shows

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous