DYER BROOK – Christopher Caswell, born in Portland, on Feb. 10, 1958, to Sylvia (Nichols) and the late Robert Caswell of Gray, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2024, at the age of 66.

Chris attended Russell Elementary and graduated from Gray New Gloucester in 1976. In his youth his family resided in Dry Mills in Gray, until his parents purchased a beautiful colonial home surrounded by sprawling woods. Chris had a deep love for nature and spent much of his time fishing and hunting. He particularly cherished coon hunting season with his beloved dog, Candy, alongside his brother Erwin “Ed”, with whom he shared a close bond.

His parents instilled the art of carpentry in both Chris and Ed, and together they honed their carpentry skills, they worked together in construction, eventually establishing their own successful business, Geel and Caswell. In 1978 he met his sweetheart Suzanne (Fitzgerald), and they married on Dec. 26,1980, marking the beginning of a beautiful 43-year love story.

Chris and Sue initially settled in Gray, where he taught Sue the arts of canning, hunting, and cattle raising. They first purchased a home in Harrison, but soon after decided to pursue their dream of establishing a family farm. They found their slice of paradise in Dyer Brook, where they founded Twin Maple Farms and raised Angus Beef cattle. Chris also dedicated his time to serving the local community as a bus driver for S.A.C.S.

In the tranquil countryside of Dyer Brook, Chris and Sue raised their three cherished children, Christy Sue, Robert Laurence, and Erin Lynn. Chris found boundless joy in fatherhood and later reveled in the role of grandfather to the next generation.

Chris will be fondly remembered for his unwavering commitment to his family, his strong work ethic, and his profound love for nature and farming. His legacy of kindness, integrity, and community service will be treasured by all who knew him.

Friends may call on Friday, April 19, from 1-2 p.m., at the Dyer Brook Community Church, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., following the calling hours, with the Rev. Andy Harthorne officiating. Christopher Caswell will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in eternal peace, embraced in the loving arms of Jesus. To share condolences and memories online visit http://www.bowerfuneral.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous