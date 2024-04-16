AUGUSTA — The Maine House of Representatives voted narrowly Tuesday to join the Senate in endorsing a proposal that would ban bump stocks and other rapid fire devices on firearms.

The House voted 74-72 in support of the measure. It will require another round of votes in both chambers before it is sent to Gov. Janet Mills.

L.D. 2086, sponsored by Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, is part of a larger bill requiring firearms forfeited to the state as part of a criminal sentence to be destroyed. It builds off existing state law which already requires firearms used in murders or unlawful homicides to be destroyed.

The bill also bans bump stocks and other rapid fire devices that make a semi-automatic weapon fire like a machine gun.

“These conversion devices render an otherwise legal, semi-automatic weapon into something that functions like a machine gun,” said Rep. Amy Kuhn, D-Falmouth, who said they are increasingly being used in gang-related violence as well as mass shootings.

“I urge my colleagues to support this motion as a common sense measure to improve public safety,” Kuhn said.

Supporters of the bill said it would align Maine with federal law, which was amended in 2019 to ban bump stocks in response to a mass shooting in Las Vegas. Opponents said the definition Maine is considering would be broader and argued that there are appropriate applications for the devices, such as in hunting or shooting competitions.

They also argued against the part of the bill that would destroy firearms confiscated after crimes.

“Why destroy them when they can be repurposed for other revenue that is helpful for Mainers?” said Rep. David Haggan, R-Hampden. “This legislation assumes all firearms are evil and must be destroyed while ignoring the fact violent individuals commit crimes and would use other means to achieve other criminal activity.”

The House is also taking up L.D. 2238 on Tuesday.

That bill, sponsored by Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, would require a 72-hour waiting period after the sale of a firearm, with exceptions for sales between family members, if the firearm being sold is a curio, relic or antique or if the sale does not require a background check under federal or state law.

Both bills received initial support from the Senate last week. They’re part of a slate of gun bills the Legislature has taken up in the wake of the October mass shooting in Lewiston that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured.

The House also voted Tuesday to give final approval to L.D. 2224, Gov. Janet Mills’ bill for expanded background checks to include private, advertised sales and that would tweak Maine’s yellow-flag law to make it easier for law enforcement to take someone into protective custody and restrict their access to weapons. The Senate gave initial approval to that bill last week.

Neither chamber has yet taken up L.D. 2283, a bill from House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, that would add a red flag process to Maine law to allow family members or law enforcement to restrict a person’s access to weapons without the mental health evaluation required in the yellow flag law.

A spokesperson for Talbot Ross said Tuesday morning that it’s unclear when the red flag law will be taken up in the House — which will consider the bill before the Senate — but that it could potentially be Wednesday, which is also scheduled to be the last day of the legislative session.

This story will be updated.

