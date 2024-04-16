BOSTON — José Ramírez hit a tie-breaking RBI single in the 11th inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox 10-7 on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Cleveland Guardians (Lively 0-0) at Boston Red Sox (Houck 2-1) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NESN

With no outs and runners on first and second, Ramírez hit a low liner back up the middle against Josh Winckowski (1-1). After Brayan Rocchio sacrificed and Bo Naylor was walked intentionally, Estevan Florial added a two-run single.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win, surrendering a tying sacrifice fly to Connor Wong. Scott Barlow got three outs for his first save of the season, striking out two.

Gabriel Arias had two hits and two RBI for the Guardians, who earned their third consecutive victory. Steven Kwan had three hits and scored twice, and Tyler Freeman homered.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous