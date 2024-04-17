Chris Smither will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick for its Concerts for a Cause series. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Mid Coast New Mainers Group and Oasis Free Clinics.

Smither is a folk/blues singer, guitarist and songwriter who has been performing for almost 60 years. Reviewers and fans from around the world, including Rolling Stone and The New York Times, say that 80-year-old Smither continues to be a profound songwriter, a blistering guitarist and intense performer as he draws deeply from the blues, American folk music, modern poets and humanist philosophers.

Smither’s steady nationwide touring and regular releases of consistently acclaimed albums (27 of them) cemented his reputation as one of the finest acoustic musicians in the country. He has received many music awards over the years and has written music for many films, such as “The Horse Whisperer.”

Scores of notable artists have recorded Smither’s songs, including his good friend Bonnie Raitt, who recorded his songs, “Love You Like A Man” and “I Feel the Same.” She has praised Smither’s songwriting and guitar work, calling him “my Eric Clapton.”

Tickets for the show are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, $10 students/children. They are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books or online at ticketstripe.com/smither.

