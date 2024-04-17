BOSTON — Tanner Houck pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts for Boston’s first complete-game shutout at Fenway Park in nearly seven years, and the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Connor Wong homered in the fourth, one inning after Boston scored its first run on a balk by Ben Lively.

Houck (3-1) walked none in his first career complete game, which took just 1 hour, 49 minutes. He finished one short of his career high for strikeouts.

It was Boston’s first complete-game shutout since Michael Wacha tossed a three-hitter in a 1-0 win at the Los Angeles Angels on June 6, 2022. No pitcher had accomplished the feat at home for the Red Sox since Brian Johnson threw a five-hitter against Seattle on May 27, 2017.

Wong connected off Lively (0-1) with two outs in the fourth.

Lively, making his Guardians debut after signing as a free agent in December and then starting the season on the injured list because of a viral illness, was called for a balk in the third inning with runners on second and third. It was the first balk called against the right-hander since his rookie season of 2017 with Philadelphia.

Advertisement

After leaving Tuesday’s game because of left knee discomfort, Rafael Devers was in the Boston lineup at designated hitter rather than third base. He went hitless in four at-bats, with three strikeouts.

Steven Kwan was 0 for 4 for Cleveland, snapping his eight-game hitting streak.

NOTES: Garrett Whitlock was placed on the 15-day injured list – the latest setback for Boston’s injury-depleted rotation.

The right-hander has a left oblique strain that caused him to exit Tuesday night’s outing against Cleveland after four innings. He allowed two runs and three hits.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora called it a “slight strain.”

“The hope is for him to be back as soon as possible. We’ve just got to be smart,” Cora said.

Advertisement

To replace Whitlock on the roster, Boston recalled left-handed reliever Joe Jacques from Triple-A Worcester.

Whitlock is 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA in four starts this season. He has struck out 17 batters and walked seven in 18 1/3 innings.

Boston, which traded left-hander Chris Sale to Atlanta in December, was already missing several members of its projected 2024 rotation. Nick Pivetta also is on the 15-day IL because of a right elbow flexor strain, and newcomer Lucas Giolito is expected to miss the entire season following elbow surgery in March.

Jacques, 29, gave up seven runs over four innings in four games with Worcester this season. He made his big league debut for the Red Sox last year and went 2-1 with a 5.06 ERA and one save in 23 appearances, including one start.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous