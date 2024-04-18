AUGUSTA — The Maine Legislature agreed to a $430 million supplemental budget proposal in the early hours of Thursday morning that includes $60 million in relief for damage caused by winter storms.

The House of Representatives approved the budget by a 75-63 vote just after 4 a.m. Thursday. The Senate soon followed with a 19-14 vote. The decision came after an all-night debate in the final hours of this year’s legislative session.

Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement Thursday morning that she plans to sign the budget into law.

“I am pleased that the Legislature has passed the supplemental budget and the $60 million in storm relief I requested,” Mills said. “The budget makes balanced investments in child care, child protection, nursing homes, housing, public safety, and other vital needs that will improve the lives of Maine people.

“Importantly, it also includes critical relief for Maine communities recovering from the severe storms in December and January – relief that I am directing my Administration to begin distributing as soon as is statutorily possible.”

The $430 million total includes about $302 million in one-time expenses, which includes the storm relief, and another $127 million in general fund appropriations for the remainder of the biennium. It adds to the current $10.34 billion biennial state budget.

Other items included in the final budget are: $76 million to increase affordable housing through investments in emergency housing, low-income housing tax credits and the state’s Affordable Homeownership and Rural Affordable Rental Housing programs; $21 million to ensure the state continues to share the total cost of funding K-12 education at 55%; and $26 million to support nursing homes.

It also includes $14.1 million to fully fund the income eligibility expansion for the Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, also known as the Medicare Savings Programs; $12.9 million in child care investments; and $19.6 million in mental and public health funds for mobile response services, crisis receiving centers and other investments.

Democrats on the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee advanced the budget to the full Legislature earlier this week without the storm damage relief, which the governor had proposed as a separate bill. The House then moved early Thursday to add the relief into the budget package at the same time as the Senate had approved a different version that had included some additional spending.

The Senate version that did not end up passing included an amendment from Sen. Nicole Grohoski, D-Ellsworth, that called for $7 million in additional appropriations this biennium for mental health care, veterans homes, state employee recruitment and retention and additional pay increases for ed techs and school support staff.

This story will be updated.

