SONOMA, Calif. – Dr. Gerald Spofford Morrill of Sonoma, Calif. died on April 12, 2024 at the age of 92.

He was born in Biddeford in 1931. He was a native of Arundel, but lived in Novato, Calif. from 1967 to 2010. He attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1949. He attended the Universities of Maine and New Hampshire sandwiched around a hitch in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a 1961 honors graduate of Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston Mass., following which he began a career in the United States Public Health Service.

Dr. Morrill completed an oral and maxillofacial residency at the New York University Graduate School of Dentistry, and the USPHS Hospital in New York City, N.Y. Following this three year training period, he became chief of oral surgery and ultimately chief of the dental department at the USPHS Hospital in San Francisco, Calif. Following retirement from the USPHS, Dr. Morrill entered private practice mostly in Fremont, Calif., until his final retirement in 1986.

Dr. Morrill was a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon national dental honor society, the American Dental Association, the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and was a Diplomat of The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He was a part time Assistant Professor of Oral Surgery at the University of The Pacific Dental School in San Francisco, Calif. for 14 years.

Dr. Morrill was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of the Marin Country Club and the Indian Valley Golf Club, both in Novato Calif., as well as the Desert Falls Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

He is survived by his sons Arthur Morrill of Moscow Idaho, Dwight Morrill of Sonoma, Calif., Douglas Morrill of Novato, Calif., daughter, Lynne Potts of Sierraville Calif.; six grandsons, two granddaughters; sister, Sara Read of Portland, and a brother, Ernest of Middleton, R.I.

Visiting hours are to be held Thursday April 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco. An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery, in Saco with U.S. Navy Honors.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous