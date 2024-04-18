PORTLAND – Robert Scott Witherspoon, 72, second son of James William Witherspoon, Jr. and Ruth Carter Witherspoon, died on April 10, 2024, after a decline in health.

Robert “Bob”, was born on Sept. 19, 1951, in Suffern, N.Y. He spent his childhood in South Glastonbury, Conn. Bob spent his later years in Brattleboro and Burlington, Vt., as well as Portland. He was very active in community service in all those cities; volunteering in soup kitchens, homeless shelters and advocacy and support groups.

Bob liked people and loved ‘wheeling and dealing’; supplying his brothers with numerous fishing poles and the rest of his family with a variety of ‘treasures’. His love of fishing lasted throughout his life.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Those wishing to honor Bob can send donations to preblestreet.org, in Portland.

