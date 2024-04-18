A historic Phippsburg home is being converted into a Fishermen’s Museum to recognize the town’s long fishing tradition.

The town donated the tiny Murphy home, one of the last small fishing homes surviving demolition, to the Phippsburg Historical Society, which is restoring and renovating it to serve as new museum.

The historical society says the new museum teach local school children and visitors about the history and contributions of early boat building and fishing families in Phippsburg.

The Murphy home was built in 1925 in the village of Sebasco, neighboring the present day Anna’s Water Edge Restaurant.

The 12-by-15-foot home originally had just one room downstairs and a sleeping loft upstairs. Two small additions, including a kitchen, were later added by the family of six.

In 2002, Rick Varian bought the Sebasco village property and planned to demolish the Murphy home, replacing the site with a rental cottage. Varian later gave the commission time to save the home, which was then moved to a temporary location, stabilized and weatherized.

In 2019, the home was permanently relocated nest to the historical society in Phippsburg..

The Historic Preservation Commission is now seeking a $30,000 endowment to finalize plans for the Fishermen’s Museum.

Local fisherman and preacher John Murphy was born and raised on Malaga Island. His wife, Perle Murphy, was known for knitting lobster trap heads.

The family often gathered to play country gospel music and one of their sons, Ivan, went on to record a gospel record.

With boat plank flooring and newspaper used as insulation, the home tells a story of what life was like for many fishermen during the early 20th century.

The Fishermen’s Museum will celebrate the fishing tradition in Phippsburg. Objects planned for display will include traditional fishing gear, a locally built boat by Alton Wallace, wooden lobster traps and other fishing gear.

