Scrap the plan to put a highway through Smiling Hill Farm. Aren’t people aware that Maine is bemoaning the fact that farms are giving way to large developments lickety-split? It is sad.

As early as 1728, Nathaniel Knight built Harrow House, and his progeny have been protecting the property ever since. Knight was a person of great influence in the “mast trade” and worked with George Tate during the Colonial period, when the British were desperate for masts for the Royal Navy. Also, in 1976, archaeologists found Col. Westbrook’s grave on Smiling Hill Farm.

Please let Warren Knight continue to do what he has proven to do so well and conserve his family farm for future generations. Urban sprawl is the result of continuous highway expansion. We must learn from history.

Mary Louise Sprague

Cape Elizabeth

