It is unclear to what “silence” the writer was referring in a recent letter to the editor (“Where is Susan Collins’ backbone?” April 15)

If the letter writer had read the Portland Press Herald on March 29, he would have seen a story headlined “Sen. Collins won’t vote For Trump,” in which Sen. Susan Collins stated that she “cannot support” Trump. The story further reported that Collins had voted to convict Trump on the second impeachment.

The only thing “deafening” here is people’s inability to read and stay informed.

Ken Tatro

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: