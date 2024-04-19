It is unclear to what “silence” the writer was referring in a recent letter to the editor (“Where is Susan Collins’ backbone?” April 15)
If the letter writer had read the Portland Press Herald on March 29, he would have seen a story headlined “Sen. Collins won’t vote For Trump,” in which Sen. Susan Collins stated that she “cannot support” Trump. The story further reported that Collins had voted to convict Trump on the second impeachment.
The only thing “deafening” here is people’s inability to read and stay informed.
Ken Tatro
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.