Brad Arvanitis made 35 saves, and the Maine Mariners got goals from Adam Mechura and Wyllum Deveaux as they opened the ECHL playoffs with a 2-1 win Friday night against the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York.

It was the franchise’s first playoff road win, and the first time the Mariners have had a lead at any point in a playoff series.

GAME 2 WHO: Maine Mariners at Adirondack Thunder WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday

Mechura opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 12:46 of the first period, and Deveaux made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal 7:49 into the second.

Tristan Ashbrook answered with a power-play goal for Adirondack at 11:41 of the second, but Arvanitis and the Mariners held on from there.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday in Glens Falls. Games 3, 4 and 5, if necessary, are next weekend in Portland.

