WINTHROP – Bob was born at the Knox County Hospital in Rockland on May 14, 1938 to Freeland and Christie Thompson. He was the youngest of five children: Louis, Virginia, Josephine and Pauline.

As the son of a lobsterman, in the small village of Port Clyde, he spent early mornings with his father hauling traps. In the afternoons, he could often be found at the local baseball field playing for the St. George Torpedoes, just as his father did as a boy. He was a pitcher, and a great one at that. He loved the sport, and continued to play through college, ultimately coaching his college team when his playing days were over.

He attended St. George schools through his junior year in high school and graduated from Plainville High School in Connecticut. Upon returning to Maine, he attended SMVTI and studied automotive technology. Soon after graduation, he returned to SMVTI to teach.

His greatest career accomplishment came in 1974 as co-founder of Port Harbor Marine in South Portland with business partner, Robert Soucy Sr. The business was located at the site of a former fish cannery. Together they built a successful marina, quickly outgrowing their space in the location that is now The Saltwater Grille. In 1980 they moved the business to what is now Spring Point Marina where they soon became one of the largest marine facilities in the Northeast.

He ran the service department of Port Harbor Marine. He had a passion for engines and helping/teaching others. Bob could often be found working on an engine deep in the bilge of someone’s boat. He was always quick to jump in and fix your issue on land or at sea, and get you on your way. In the mid-’80s he sold his interest in Port Harbor Marine and went on to work at Lockhard’s Collision Center and Coachworks until his retirement.

Anyone who knew Bob, knew he had passion for everything that he did. If he worked, he worked harder than anyone else. If he loved you, you felt it deeply. He was fierce in the way he approached the things that mattered to him. And at the top of that list, was his family.

Five of us were lucky enough to call him Dad, Glenn (Patti) Thompson, Julie (Jeff) Caliandro Fugate, Michelle (Christian) Lambert, Michael (Heather) Thompson and Ashley (fiancé David Viney) Thompson. He had three stepchildren with his beloved wife of 16 years, Ginette Thompson, Steve (Tammy) Beland, Lucie (Duane) Glover, and Kevin (Andrea) Beland. And lastly, but certainly not least as they were his greatest joy, he had seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Aside from his love of sports and his family, Bob was truly at ease at the helm of his boat. He loved a day on the water, and he relished the chance to share it.

A celebration of life will be held at the Winthrop United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Alfred W. Maxwell Jr. American Legion Post #40 in Winthrop.

For those who wish to attend, burial will be on Friday, May 24, 12 p.m. at Ridge Cemetery, Ridge Road, Port Clyde.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com

Finally, the family asks that in honor of Bob

you toss your Red Sox caps

in lieu of a Yankees hat.

He would surely rest in peace knowing that you did.

