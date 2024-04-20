FALMOUTH – Lynda Lee Dupuis, 62, of Falmouth, daughter of Carolyn G. Dupuis and the late Jacques G. Dupuis, both of Rumford, passed away on April 7, 2024, in Portland. She was born on Sept. 24, 1961, in Rumford. She unselfishly donated organs to better the lives of others.

Lynda graduated from Rumford High School in 1979 and later from Thomas College. Her entire career was in the medical field as a Medical Assistant; Rumford Community Hospital, MMC/MMP, Eyecare Medical Group. She will always be remembered as a model employee loved by all who worked with her.

Lynda is survived by her significant other of over 25 years, Jon Taplin of Falmouth; two sons, Rory Dupuis (Skye) of Gardiner, and Kyle Dupuis (Sherry) of Mexico. Lynda is also survived by sisters Denise Richard (Jon) of Rumford, Laurie Noel (Matt) of Windham, Lisa Lyons (Rick) of Coopersburg. Pa. and adopted sister, Kyleigh Dupuis of Rumford, brothers David Dupuis (Melissa) of Rumford and Daniel Dupuis (Jennifer) of South Portland. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Payton, Paige, and Parker who were the light of her life; as well as her stepmother, Joyce Dupuis of Rumford.

Lynda was predeceased by her father, Jacques Dupuis, on Jan. 5, 2021.

The memories of Lynda will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Mass will be on July 19 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church in Rumford, followed by a Celebration of Life at Mann Hill in Mexico.

