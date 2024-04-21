PORTLAND – Irene (Conti) Penna, passed away on April 17, 2024, with her daughter by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at St. Pius X Church in Portland, burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To view the Mass by Livestream please visit, https://ladyofhopemaine.org/

To view a full obituary or to leave Irene’s family an online condolence please visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com

