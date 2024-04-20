OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Richard O’Brien, 86, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away Wednesday April 17, 2024 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born May 31, 1937 in Boston, Mass., the son of William O’Brien and Selma lngeneri.

Richard attended local schools in Massachusetts and graduated from English High School in Boston. He later attended Suffolk University. Richard was an excellent salesman, who also worked in the restaurant and bar industry in Boston, Mass. for many years. His employment included Werner’s, Lechner’s Gourmet Restaurant, and the Driftwood in Revere, Mass. Richard moved to Maine 30 years ago and was a bartender and manager at the Kennebunkport Inn.

He enjoyed going to casinos, horse racing, and was an avid reader. Richard also had a passion for self-improvement and loved public speaking as a member of Toastmaster’s.

For many years, Richard resided with his partner, Cydne Buckley of Old Orchard Beach. He spent the past several winter’s in Florida with friend and companion, Claire Verreault, also of Old Orchard Beach.

He loved New England sports teams and was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots.

Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Dale, of Mansfield, Mass., son, Steven O’Brien and his wife, Elizabeth, of Belchertown, Mass.; brothers William and Dennis O’Brien, of Wrentham, Mass., Paul lngeneri, of Sharon, Mass.; and cherished grandchildren, Rebecca, Kirsten, Alyssa and Aida.

Richard was predeceased by his sister, Phyllis Kurtzer.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday April 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s name to either the National Greyhound Adoption Program or

Camp Sunshine in Casco.

