BRIDGTON – Cathy Marie Palmer, of Bridgton, died peacefully on April 14, 2024, succumbing to metastatic breast cancer after valiantly enduring for the past months without complaint and with an incredibly positive attitude.

She was born in Norfolk, Va. to Carlton and Maxine Palmer, and began her subsequent love of travel within the first months of her life as her parents returned home to Maine to permanently relocate to Bridgton. She attended local schools, graduating in 1972 from Lake Region High School and in 1976 from USM. She began her teaching career that fall with a 2nd-grade position at Casco Memorial School and retired from Songo Locks School after 35 years of teaching in the district.

Acknowledged as an outstanding teacher by colleagues, she was particularly adept at dealing with what she called her “naughty boys” and was occasionally called upon to assist with some of those from outside her classroom. She believed that children needed the security provided by structure; her students always knew what was expected of them. However, she also provided those spontaneous moments that added joy to her classroom. She was also a mentor to three young girls who all are now remarkable women; a fact she took much pride in.

Cathy was a treasured friend to many and was known by them as one who would follow through with anything that she was determined to do, or with anything promised. Early in her career, she traveled to various destinations during school vacations. First with her sister, Robin, and then with friends, she escaped Maine winters in warmer climates, a practice she continued throughout her career. After retirement, she and Robin became traveling buddies to explore Italy, Iceland, Greece, and the islands of Tahiti. When asked which was her favorite trip, her reply was always “the next one”. The sisters were recognized by their likeness and couldn’t believe it when people admired the fact that we truly enjoyed each other’s company and wanted to travel together.

Cathy is survived by her mother, Maxine of Bridgton; her sister, Robin and brother-in-law, Carroll Nappi Jr. of Gorham; many cousins; and a host of friends. She was predeceased by her father, Carlton Palmer.

A beloved daughter, sister, teacher, and friend, she was a happy, positive person and would want to be remembered with smiles, not tears.

She was a generous contributor to the Bridgton Library, food pantry, and other local charities.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in her name to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous