SOUTH PORTLAND – Edward “Ed” Simpson, a long-time resident of South Portland, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2024. He shared 46 years of marriage with the love of his life, Sally (Perry) Simpson, who died in 2004.

Ed was born June 25, 1937, in Portland. He was the son of the late George and Olga Simpson. In addition to his parents, he’s predeceased by his brothers George and Richard Simpson.

Ed’s survived by Sylvia and Alan Servin, of Lady Lake, Fla., Raymond Simpson, of Augusta, Valerie and Paul Sachetta, of Reading, Mass.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many other relatives, close friends, and neighbors.

Ed was a 1955 graduate of South Portland High School. Throughout Ed’s life, he consistently maintained a strong work ethic. He held jobs at A&P, Circus Time, Michaud Distributors, and MSAD #51. He also served in the National Guard.

More than anything, Ed loved spending time with his family and friends. Some of his favorite pastimes were dancing with Sally, birdwatching and grilling on the back deck, family pool parties at Bev’s and Lonnie’s house, taking mystery rides to nowhere (that always turned out to be an adventure), boating on Casco Bay, yard sales, playing cards, and sitting on the front porch chatting with neighbors. He always had biscuits in his pocket for the dogs that came by. Ed had a very special bond with his last dog, Sparky.

You’re invited to attend Ed’s memorial service on Friday, April 26, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Visitation, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Service, 11 a.m. to noon. Celebration of Life, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hobbs Hospitality Center.

For more information (and to view the full obituary), please visit: https://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com/obituary/edward-simpson

