LONDONDERRY, N.H. – In loving memory of our dear mother, Judith Currier, who graced this world with her warmth and love on Oct. 21, 1937, in Manchester, N.H. She was the cherished youngest daughter of Thelma and Warren Daniels, growing up alongside her four adored sisters: Phyllis (Twitchell), Barbara (Gregory), Patricia (Dinardo), and Carol “Bunny” (Traynor).

Judy embarked on a journey of love and companionship when she met Durwood Currier at Converse Rubber Company, where they formed a bond that lasted nearly half a century in marriage until Durwood’s passing in 2006. Together, they nurtured a beautiful family and shared countless cherished memories.

They leave behind a legacy of love in their three beloved children, Melissa, Gene, and Kelly and their spouses Scott, Kyle, and Joseph. Judy found immense joy in her role as a grandmother to Matthew, Kara, Krista, Hannah, Jordan, Fintan, and Hazel; and to her great-grandchildren Rowan, Marshall, Payton, Joe, Eva, Asher, Annie, Jana, Cara, Boone and Freya.

Judy’s life was adorned with moments of joy and shared experiences. From her days as a proud member of the 1955 state championship basketball team at Gorham High School to her later years in Caribou and Sanford, she cultivated lifelong friendships and treasured memories.

Her passions were as boundless as her love – from her devotion to her beloved dogs to her zest for shopping, always eager to find the perfect gift for her loved ones. Judy found solace in the simple pleasures of life, whether it was watching her grandchildren learn to ride horses or attending their sporting events and performances with unwavering support and pride.

At home, Judy found contentment in simple pleasures – solving puzzles, cross-stitching, and knitting. She always enjoyed lingering over coffee on her sunporch or watching the kids by the pool with a glass of wine. Her homemade spaghetti sauce, a recipe passed down through generations, was always a delight for family and friends alike.

The holidays held a special place in Judy’s heart, especially Christmas, where she shared her infectious cheer and joy through giving presents. Her love for games like Skip-Bo and Domino’s brought laughter and joy to family gatherings.

Judy’s adventurous spirit led her on travels far and wide, from the scenic beauty of Acadia and to the vibrant energy of Memphis and Graceland. She cherished every moment spent exploring new places with her family, always on the lookout for deer and moose during their long drives. Her favorite travel memories were trips made to visit extended family in Bangor, Gorham and Berlin, N.H., Nova Scotia and sunny Florida where she and Durwood enjoyed parking their RV in Bunny’s back yard.

Judy’s memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved her. Though she may have left this world, her love, laughter, and legacy will continue to brighten our lives. Rest in peace, dear Mom, Grammy, GG, knowing that you are deeply loved and eternally remembered.

Friends and family are invited to gather to honor her passing and remember her life. Services will be held at the Lary Cemetery in Gorham, N.H. on May 4, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd., Windham, NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence, please visit http://www.carrierfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that donations be made to the

Animal Welfare Society

in Kennebunk,

via their website:

animalwelfaresociety.org

or by mail,

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

