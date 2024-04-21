GORHAM – Patti, 66, passed away at her home on April 10, 2024, after a 10-month fight with pancreatic cancer.

She was born July 1, 1957 in Saint Paul, Minn., and was the owner of Patti’s Machine Quilting, in both Minnesota and Maine for 24 years, finishing thousands of beautiful quilts for customers while producing hundreds of her own for friends and family.

Patti loved to hike, snowshoe, bike, and spend time in her beloved flower gardens.

Patti enriched many lives through her quilting and will be missed terribly by her family.

Patti is survived by loving husband, Kurt; daughters Jessica (Mike) and Jennifer (Fred); grandsons Brantley and Archer.

Celebration of life, May 4, 11 a.m. EDT at Fort Hill Community Church in Gorham and available to livestream on their Facebook page.

