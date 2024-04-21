SCARBOROUGH – The Roy family announces with great sadness the loss of Wilfred “Freddie” Roy, a beloved family member, cherished friend, and respected community figure, who passed away at the age of 91 on April 15, 2024, in Scarborough.

Born to Joseph and Clara Roy on Feb. 9, 1933, in Sanford, Freddie grew up to embody the virtues of hard work, kindness, and commitment to his loved ones.

He married Rosalie Pendexter on Dec. 21, 1963, and together they shared a devoted marriage of 47 years, filled with love, laughter, and travel. Their adventures took them across the United States and Europe, creating a tapestry of memories, with special fondness for their experiences in Branson, Mo., and the Canadian Rockies. After Rosalie’s passing, Freddie continued to live a life rich in the legacy of the love they shared.

Freddie was a true patriot, having served honorably in the Army for two years. His professional life was marked by dedication to his roles at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from where he retired.

Freddie’s memory will be held dear by his surviving family, sisters Rita Savoie and her husband Roger, Claire Bliar and her husband Carroll; and his adoring nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie; and his siblings Lucien Roy, Lucienne Gregoire, Roland Roy, Florien, Fernand, Jeanne Roux, Ralph Roy, Doris Meunier, and Rene Roy.

Visiting hours be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday April 26, at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green in Alfred. Burial will take place at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.

Freddie will forever be remembered as a man of integrity and warmth with an incredible sense of humor. His spirit will endure in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Freddie’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred, ME 04002.

The family suggests that

in lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the York County Shelter Programs, Inc., in remembrance of Freddie and his late wife, Rosalie.

