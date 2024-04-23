BREWER-BANGOR – Alton W. “Wes” Williams Jr., 72, passed away peacefully, April 20, 2024 with his family by his side, from complications of dementia and Parkinson’s. He was born July 13, 1951, in Augusta, Maine, the son of Alton Wesley Sr. and Eleanor (Rowe) Williams.

Wes graduated from Winthrop High School, Class of 1969. He then, graduated from the University of Maine, Machias, in 1973, with a degree in education. In 1993 and 2007, Wes received graduate degrees from the University of Maine, Orono.

Wes was an educator for 40 years at Bucksport Middle School. He was a semifinalist for Maine Teacher of the Year. Another accomplishment Wes was very proud of was starting spring track for Bucksport Middle School students.

In 1969, Wes met the love of his life, Chris Hewes. They met their freshman year of college. Wes and Chris were married June 9, 1973, at First Parish Church, Saco, and celebrated over fifty years of marriage.

Wes and Chris’s children are Sarah Cousins and Bob Williams. Wes was very proud of his children’s accomplishments. Sarah is a music teacher at James F. Doughty School, in Bangor. Bob is the CFO at the University Credit Union. He loved attending the performances of his daughter as she played the flute and was the band director. He also enjoyed traveling many miles when Bob was playing hockey across the state. Wes loved his time with his children at their camp, On A Point, on Little Ossipee Lake, in Waterboro. Wes, Chris and their children created many happy memories at the lake.

Wes is survived by his wife, Chris; daughter, Sarah Cousins and her husband, Bob and their children, Virginia Clark, and Patrick; his son, Bob Williams and his wife, Bethany and their children, Nolan, Ruby and Sam; sister, Gail St. Hilarie, of Bradenton, FL; brothers, Dale and his wife, Lisa, of Bowdoin, and Jeremy and his wife, Lydia, of Livermore Falls; an aunt, and uncle, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Wes was predeceased by his brother, Clinton Williams, and his sister, Sharon Plato.

Relatives and friends are welcome to call 4-6 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2024, at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center St., Bangor. All are welcome to call 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2024 at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco, where a Celebration of Wes’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Private interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bangor Nursing and Rehab Center and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their loving care.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

Those who wish to remember Wes in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station,

P.O. Box 4777,

New York, NY 10163.

