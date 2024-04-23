SACO – Anthony “Tony” Philip Nero, 84, of Saco passed away peacefully, Feb. 20, 2024 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Buffalo, New York on April 27, 1939. The son of Dominic and Florence (Schneider) Nero. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2024, at First Parish Congregational Church UCC in Saco. Burial to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Fairfield section. Arrangements will be made by Dennett, Craig, and Pate Funeral Homes.
