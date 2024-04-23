NORTH YARMOUTH – Joyce Ann Kendall was born on July 27, 1937, in Waterville, Maine. Her family moved to Stoneham, Mass. when she was young, and she attended Stoneham grammar and high schools.

In high school she played field hockey, was a drum majorette and subsequently a cheerleader. She first saw her future husband, the team captain of the rival team, while cheerleading at a basketball game against Melrose. After graduating from high school, Joyce attended Fisher Junior College; during her second year, she went out on a blind date with that former basketball team captain. They were both 19 years old.

And thus began their 65 years long love story.

Ed and Joyce continued dating as Joyce began work as a medical secretary and Ed finished his degree at Yale University. They were married on July 8, 1961. They had four children while living in Melrose, then moved the family to North Yarmouth, Maine in 1976. Over the years, they went on countless fishing, camping, and ski trips with family and friends, lovingly renovated two old houses, and added to their family with a succession of much-loved dogs and cats. Joyce was an avid gardener and very active in the North Yarmouth historical society for many, many years. She was dedicated to her entire family.

Her four children recount with gratitude the impact she had on each of them.

“Thank you, Mom. Thank you for teaching us to be kind and respectful to others. Thank you for showing us what strong, healthy and loving relationships look like. For teaching us the importance of family and the value of friendships. Thank you for all the Christmas traditions and your love of Santa. For all the wonderful Thanksgivings and for showing us what it means to be thankful. Thank you for teaching us the importance of sharing our good fortune, starting when you had us pick out toys to donate to kids who had less. Thank you for not disowning us when we worked on our snowmobiles, snowshoes, car engines and wine making skills in the basement. Thank you for all the rides to school activities, the library and friends’ houses. For all the homecooked meals, amazing birthday cakes, and chocolate chip cookies. Thank you for putting up with all the stupid antics of our teen years and for always being there, being proud and loving us no matter what we did. Thank you for always being available to offer advice but never giving it unless we asked for it. For sharing your great love of animals and nature, and never minding the muddy clothes and wet shoes that came along with that. Thank you for loving our spouses as your own and for the endless love you gave each of your grandchildren. Thank you. Thank you for a lifetime of amazingly wonderful memories, you were a bright star whose quiet wisdom and deep kindness will be missed every day. Most of all, thank you for being our Mom. We love you”.

Joyce is survived by her husband Ed; her four children and their spouses; six grandchildren; and two sisters.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, April 26, 2024 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, One Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. also at the funeral home.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Joyce’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce’s memory to the North Yarmouth Historical Society.

