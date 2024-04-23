HOLLIS – With profound sorrow and cherished memories, we bid farewell to Louise Paucek Randall, a woman whose life was a testament to love, strength, faith, and independence. On April 20, 2024, surrounded by her family, she peacefully departed this world, leaving behind a legacy of courage and compassion.

Born in 1930, to Lawrence and Gertrude (Paulson) Paucek she grew up in Leominster, Massachusetts and graduated from Walker High School in Liberty, Maine. She started her career at Pioneer Plastics and York Mutual Insurance. Then her career path led her to Maine Medical Center, where she served in the pharmacy department and fulfilled the role of a unit secretary until her retirement.

She will be missed by her brother Robert (Pat) Paucek of Buxton. Her son Lawrence (Rebecca) Bowley of Hollis, her daughters Susan (Bowley) Cummings of Hollis and Jean (Bowley) Olsen of Sacramento, CA. She will be reunited with her beloved son William Prescott Bowley and her late husband Harry Randall. Louise exuded an unwavering devotion to her family, serving as the heart and soul of gatherings filled with laughter, love, her famous deviled eggs and a stiff vodka drink. Her competitive spirit created a lively environment for her entire family and those fortunate enough to call her a friend.

Louise was also a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. She was always willing to join vacations, jump in the ocean, lake, or pool, and even made a few trips across the pond to Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Austria. She is survived by her loving granddaughters Kimberly (Erika Grover) Cummings and Brook (Megan Hetzel) Bowley all of Hollis, Loren Bowley (Rob) Dow of Burlington, VT and Stephaine (Marlon Smith) Olsen of Sacramento, CA. Her grandsons Shon (Priscilla) Olsen of California, Robert (Cathleen) Olsen of Oregon, and William (Tonia) Cummings of Alaska. Her great grandchildren Harper Grover and Hanson William Dow were blessed with her love and mini chocolate bars whenever they visited as were neighborhood children, nieces, nephews, and cousins who shared a special bond with Gramma Louise. She always loved them more. Louise’s handmade May baskets and May day surprises will be missed though she was able to design her final basket to celebrate early this spring.

Travel was not just a pastime for Louise, but a passion that fueled her sense of wonder and joy. From the tidal waters of Scarborough to the bustling streets of Paris, she embraced every adventure with a contagious enthusiasm, collecting memories that enriched her life and inspired those around her. At 87 she cruised down the Danube, a lifelong dream, and though the waters were running low that season and the ship’s departure was delayed, she made the most of it as she did every opportunity.

Her faith was a guiding light, anchoring her in times of uncertainty and filling her heart with a profound sense of purpose. A member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, she found strength in her spiritual beliefs, sharing her faith with many who crossed her path. She sang in the choir and volunteered at local schools including Eliza Libby and HB Emery Elementary School.

Among her many joys in life, few rivaled the simple pleasures of gathering around a table for a spirited game of Yahtzee, Skip-Bo, or dominoes. With each roll of the dice and every strategic move, she reveled in the camaraderie and “friendly” competition, creating cherished memories that will endure for generations. She was able to continue her love of competition in her final months at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco. Louise’s family is forever grateful for the wonderful care and compassion received by the nurses, staff, and residents.

Louise’s presence illuminated the lives of all who knew her, and her absence leaves a void that will be hard to fill. As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate the profound impact she had on our lives. May her legacy of love and strength raising four children as a single parent and her values of hard work and independence that contributed to her long and full life be remembered by all who knew her.

A celebration of Louise’s life will be held on Saturday April 27, 2024 11:00AM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 80 Pleasant Hill Road Hollis, where family and friends will gather to honor her memory and share stories of her remarkable 93 years of life. “Every little breeze seems to whisper ‘Louise’. Birds in the trees seem to twitter ‘Louise.’ Each little rose tells me it knows I love you, love you.”

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests donations be made to:

the Seal Rock

Residents Fund or:

Maine Audubon Society

in memory of Louise, continuing her legacy of generosity and

love of wildlife

