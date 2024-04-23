PORTLAND – Surrounded by her loving family, Meghan Mellor Trulaske Miers passed away peacefully on April 2, 2024, after an illness she endured and accepted with dignity and grace.

She is survived by her loving husband Justin Miers and young children, Jude and Oli. She is also survived by her mother, Marcia Jeanne Hart (Gene Fluri), stepmother Sarah Trulaske; sister Jeanne Marie Trulaske Dalba (Paul) and her brothers John Bechtold (Vitalija), Christopher Trulaske and Stephen Kincaid. She was predeceased by her father Robert J. Trulaske Jr. Meghan was born in St. Louis on May 4, 1979.

She graduated from John Burroughs High School where she enjoyed participating in theater productions and studio arts. Meghan made lifelong friends while living in New York, Oregon and Maine. Meghan was endlessly creative and her home was filled with her beautiful handiwork. Her most creative endeavor was the beautiful life she made and shared with Justin and their children. Her philanthropic spirit was evidenced by her time spent on nonprofit boards, generous donations to local organizations and volunteer work.

The family wishes to thank the caring and skilled medical professionals who helped Meghan throughout her illness.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 2:00 pm family and friends will celebrate Meghan’s life at the Maine Audubon at Gilsland Farm in Falmouth.

In lieu of flowers we are celebrating Meghan’s life

by encouraging everyone to use their own creativity to give back and help change others’ lives

