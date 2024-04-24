Comedy

Friday 4/26

Doug Key: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Todd Barry: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

“Maine Made” local comedy: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Thursday 5/2

Jon Rudnitsky: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 5/3

Jordan Klepper: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25-$45. statetheatreportland.com

Ultimate Roast Championship preliminary round 3: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Jeff Leeson: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 4/27

“The Portland Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 4/28

“ConStruct, the Art of Assemblage”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

“Maine Moods”: Deena S. Ball, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 4/30

“Waste Not”: Kimberley Harding, Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Thursday 5/2-Thursday 5/30

“Paintings In Oil”: A group exhibition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Thursday 5/2-Saturday 6/1

“Recent Paintings from the Adirondacks and Maine”: Ed Douglas, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 5/3

“Father and Daughter: William Zorach and Dahlov Ipcar”: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday and Sunday, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Friday 5/3

“Connections” opening reception: 5-8 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Exhibiting through June 23. Free. mayostreetarts.org

Friday 5/3-Saturday 6/1

“Salon 24: The Art of the Salon Style Hanging”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 5/18

Brita Holmquist; Lynn Sisler; Sarah Steedman: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 5/25

Paula Tognarelli Collection: Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 5/30

“Lens and Light”: Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. firstlightcc.com

Through 6/2

“Celestial Blue”: Frances Hynes, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 4/26

Earth Day Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7 p.m., Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com

“Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Friday 4/26-Sunday 4/28

“The Arc of Oblivion” (2023): 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 4/28

“Stuart Little” (1999): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Nomad Maine, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. nomadmaine.com

“Slam” (1998): Rated R, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Monday 4/29

“Easter Parade” (1948): 11 a.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Wednesday 5/1

“Hester Street” (1976): Jewish American Film Series, 6 p.m., Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, 1342 Congress St., Portland. Other films to be shown May 15, 29 and June 12. $18. mainejewish.org

“Shadow of a Doubt” (1943): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Friday 5/3 & Saturday 5/4

“Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World” (2023): 4 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Movie Discussion Group: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Register at patten.lib.me.us.

Music

Friday 4/26

Charlie Moore; Nick Prato: Benefits Greely Music Department, 7 p.m., Greely Center for the Arts, 303 Main St., Cumberland. $12, $5 students. msad51.org

Jason Anderson: 7 p.m., Nomad Maine, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. $10 advance, pay-what-you-can at door. nomadmaine.com

Dirty Cello: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Heather Maloney; High Tea: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $20 advance, $25 at door. chocolatechurcharts.org

Adam Doyle: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30-$45. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Benjamin Tod; Lost Dog Street Band: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

A Band Beyond Description: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 4/27

“Music of War and Peace”: Maine Pops Concert Band, 2:30 p.m., Scarborough High School, 11 Municipal Drive. $15 suggested donation, students free. mainepops.org

Carol Wise: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Gawler Family Band: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $20 advance, $25 at door, $15 students. meetinghousearts.org

Novel Jazz Septet plays Duke Ellington: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $29 at door. thehillarts.me

James Day Leavitt album release: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $10 advance, $13 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Knower: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $26. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Mary Fahl: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35 advance, $45 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Oneida: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $20-$25. suntikistudios.com

S. Bright and the Clearwater Swimmers: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Pop Evil: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $25.50-$29.50. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Sunday 4/28

Songwriter Showcase: 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Ryan Montbleau Band: 7:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $26. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Monday 4/29

Ying Quartet: 7 p.m., Nomad Maine, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. $89. nomadmaine.com

The Femmes: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tuesday 4/30

Amethyst Chamber Ensemble: 7 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com

Wednesday 5/1

Enterprise Earth: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

In Flames: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. statetheatreportland.com

The Oud: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Free. onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday 5/2

R.A.P. Ferreira; Cavalier; Myles Bullen: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $18 advance, $23 at door. space538.org

Sarah Jarosz: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25-$45. statetheatreportland.com

Susan Werner: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $27 advance, $37 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

A Band of Brothers: Tribute to Allman Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $16. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 5/3

Abtrio; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Jud Caswell: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Breakin’ Strings: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Dub Apocalypse: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $15-$20. suntikistudios.com

Livingston Taylor: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $45 advance, $55 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

NightHawk; Far From Juno: 9 p.m., Nomad Maine, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. $10. nomadmaine.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Thursday 4/25 & Friday 4/26

“Keeping it Inn”: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $34 at door. thehillarts.me

Friday 4/26 & Saturday 4/27

“The Wizard of Oz”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Woodfords Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $10, $5 children. acompanyofgirls.org

Through 4/27

“The Salon”: Burlesque, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

“Three on a Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 4/28

“The NeverEnding Story”: 11 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Friday 5/3

“Project Dragology, Season 2, Round 1”: Drag race, 7-9 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $19 at door. thehillarts.me

Through 5/5

“Tumacho”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. May 5, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Saturday 4/27

Midcoast Literacy’s Author-to-Author Fundraiser: 7 p.m., featuring guest writers Phuc Tran and Gibson Fay-LeBlanc, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St. $35. midcoastliteracy.org

Wednesday 5/1

Douglas Brunt author talk: “The Mysterious Case of Rudolf Diesel,” 3 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. topshamlibrary.org

Thursday 5/2

Emmy Kavanagh author talk: “Depression: Moving From Darkness to Light,” 6 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays. Mechanic’s Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

