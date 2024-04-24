BATH – Stephen L. Crosman died April 10, 2024, at the age of 69 after a lengthy battle with illness. Stephen was born in June of 1954 in Portland, the oldest child of the late Robert and Nancy Crosman.

He has two siblings, Kathy Mackenzie of Harpswell and David Crosman of Richmond. He spent some of his childhood in Colchester, Conn. before returning to Maine to live with his grandmother Sadie Crosman. He graduated from Brunswick High School in the Class of 1972.

Friday the 13th was lucky for him as he met his wife Robyn on Friday, Oct. 13, at a high school football game and they were married about four years later on May 8, 1976, at St. John’s church in Brunswick.

He served his country proudly with enlistment into the Army. He served from 1972-1978 and honorably separated at the rank of SGT. He worked at Bath Iron Works as an engineer technician for 35 years before retiring in 2014.

Stephen was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking, fishing, boating, and hunting. He also loved dogs and adopted and trained several rescues over the years.

Stephen is survived by his wife of 47 years Robyn Crosman; his sons Matthew, Col, USAF and Kevin Esq, his daughters-in-law-, Bernadette and Erin; and his grandsons Ryan, Hudson, and Sam.

The interment will be a private gathering with family held in June at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.

The family would like to thank the Garden in Brunswick for their outstanding care for Stephen in the months before his passing.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Northeast Coonhound Rescue

P.O. Box 326

Lexington, MA. 02421 or:

Midcoast Humane

5 Industrial Pkwy.

Brunswick, ME. 04011

