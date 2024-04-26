PORTLAND – Albert M. Day, 93, of Portland, passed away on April 17, 2024.

A private burial was held at Forest City Cemetery. To see Albert’s full obituary, share a memory or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

