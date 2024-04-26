WINDHAM – George H. Flaherty, “Buddy,” formerly of Brighton, Mass., passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on April 6, 2024. He was 82 years old.

Buddy, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Brighton, Mass., on Sep. 23, 1941. A career soldier, Buddy served valiantly in both the Marines and Army from 1961 through 1989. While in combat in Vietnam in 1969, he was awarded a Silver Star for Heroic Achievement when he extracted wounded comrades near an exploding ammunition bunker while under enemy fire. Buddy graduated from U.S. Army Military Police School in 1975, and became a MP at the United States Federal Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kan. Buddy concluded his military service in 1989 and worked as a corrections officer for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department in Boston until his retirement.

During his golden years, Buddy enjoyed adventure and travel. In colder months he’d jump in his car and head south. He was fond of the Florida Keys, and many years would end up in Fort Myers, Fla. in time to enjoy Red Sox Spring Training. He was most content, though, at his cottage on Little Sebago Lake in Maine. Among the quiet pines, he enjoyed birdwatching, boating and reading by the water with his cat Fred. It was there that he hosted summer traditions and created enduring memories for family and friends. Buddy leaves behind an extended family that held him dear and will miss him greatly.

The family thanks the team at Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, who cared for Buddy with the dignity and honor due a United States Veteran. In his last days, the compassion of the staff at Maine Medical Center lent comfort and grace to his passing.

Family and friends are invited to gather to remember him at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Chapel, 434 River Road in Windham for visitation on Sunday, May 5 from 3 to 4 p.m., with a prayer service to follow at 4 p.m. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Rd. in Springvale on Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

To express condolences or to participate in Buddy’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

Donations in his memory may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, a charity that was near to Buddy’s heart. (www.stjude.org/donate)

