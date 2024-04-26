PHIPPSBURG – Michael “Mike” Wark, 71, of Phippsburg peacefully passed away at home on April 19, 2024, after a long battle with cancer.
He was the beloved father of Levi Wark, Peter Wark, and Emily Bryson, and cherished grandfather to Amelia and Anda Hoag, Charlotte and Cynthia Bryson, and Kennebec Wark. In addition he is survived by his former wife, Carol Wark-Bijhouwer, whom he loved until his last day.
He spent the majority of his life working with his hands. Most often as a greens keeper or on the ocean fishing and lobstering.
Mike had a natural affinity for all sport’s and found great joy in winning games of pool and cribbage as well as spending time in the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and golfing. However, his greatest happiness was found in time with his family. His love of animals and babies, and his warm smile will forever be remembered by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at The Phippsburg Congregational Church on May 4, 2024, at 10 a.m.
Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in his Memory.
