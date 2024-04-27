Shane Harper scored a go-ahead power-play goal during a four-goal rally in the third period as the Adirondack Thunder tied their ECHL first-round playoff series against the Maine Mariners at two games apiece with a 5-3 win Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Tristan Ashbrook started the comeback at 7:17 of the third. Ryan Wheeler tied it at 12:26 with a goal that was upheld after a long video review for possible goaltender interference, and Harper broke the tie with 5:27 remaining.

GAME 5 WHO: Adirondack Thunder at Maine Mariners WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday

Travis Broughman added an empty-net goal with 1:02 left.

Chase Zieky and Owen Pederson scored in the first period for Maine. Ethan Ritchie made it 3-1 late in the second period.

Game 5 is Sunday afternoon at Cross Arena.

Related Headlines Maine Mariners grab series lead with 4-1 win over Adirondack

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous