ALFRED – Arthur “Hop” passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends after a hard fought battle with sickness.

Hop enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing baseball as a kid. He spent lots of time in Sanford as a youth with his grandfather, mother Doris, father Arthur, brother Raymond, sister Linda and cousins, Skip and Scrubby. During high school he worked various jobs and became an elite pool player, often times skipping school to do so!

In 1968 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Kingsford to whom he was married for 34 years. They had two children, Wendy and David. These years were marked with very hard work to provide a home for his wife and children. He would work two jobs while still finding the ability to spend time with his family.

One of the jobs he often talked about was with Ron Allaire Const. and the crew, pouring foundations.

He ended up working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 30 years where he made many friends, none better than Dick Cote, who later in life helped out Hop with rides and companionship.

He married Kathy Jowett in 2013 and enjoyed spending time with her daughter Melissa and had a special place in his heart for Melissa’s pets. Even after their divorce Kathy and Hop remained dear friends and spent many of their days together.

Nothing made Hop happier than spending time with his kids, coaching, hunting, playing outside, in the pool or building them things. It was normal for Hop to work 12 hour days and then have these times with his family.

Hop had a skill for remodeling and building houses. One of his greatest accomplishments was rebuilding the Kingsford family antique farmhouse from top to bottom over the course of 8 years. He built houses in Rangeley and Alfred, where he lived until he passed. Often times you could find him building nightstands, hope chests or other furniture items.

One of the joys of his later years was spending time with his grandchildren, Dawson and Elle Jowett, who he loved dearly. There was not one conversation with David where he didn’t ask about them and how they were doing.

A celebration for family and friends will be held at the Sanford Elks Club, May 18, from 1 – 4 p.m.

