FALMOUTH – Our beloved Nancy, A Jewel of priceless worth, 78, passed away on April 20, 2024, at Gosnell Hospice House. She was born July 28, 1945, in Portland She was a lifelong resident of Falmouth. Nancy was kind, generous, and caring to all who knew her.

She was the only child born to the late Mary Robertson Goddard and Everett Goddard. Nancy attended local schools, graduating from Falmouth High School in 1963. She attended Bates College, graduating in 1967. She also graduated from the State University of New York at Albany with a master’s degree in social work.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, Nancy was employed by the State of Maine Department of Social Services. At the onset, Nancy began as a Child Protective Worker. Because of her dedication and hard work, Nancy rose through the ranks to become Consultant, and other administrative positions within Social Services. Nancy’s whole life focus was dedicated in service to the welfare of others. She was the recipient of the Professional Woman of The Year award by the National Association of Social Workers. Upon retirement, her dedication continued in many other volunteer capacities-reading to the children; providing books for prison libraries; voter registration; assisting at many community events; providing movies for seniors at the Atrium and providing libraries with movies and materials. She found time to work at L.L.Bean during the Christmas season. Nancy studied photography and worked for a period of time in a professional capacity. Nancy’s most recent and most gratifying volunteer experience was that of Medicare Assistance for Seniors. She was a SHIP counselor-State Health Insurance Program. Nancy was tireless, dedicated to assisting many people beyond number.

In all her volunteer work, Nancy never sought personal credit for her deeds. It can truly be said that since Nancy’s arrival in 1945, she leaves the world a better place. It must also be added that Nancy enjoyed traveling-Canadian Rocky Mountain train with Cyndi, Great Britain with Taffy and Nancy, Visits to see Betsy, countless road trips (which includes Washington D.C.) with Maureen. She loved “all things Maine” -Reid State Park, the music of Schooner Fair and David Mallett.

Survivors include cousins Brad Peck, Angela, Catherine, Richard, Stephen Dambrie, Mikey, and Linda Cade. Among her many special friends, Jennie, Mark and Joey, Paul and Jason, Owen O’ Donnell, Heather (Taffy) Hall, Betsy, Maureen the C, Elizabeth, Sue, Steve, beloved neighbors Park and Mark, Beata and Sandra.

Many thanks to the wonderful, special, caring staff at Gosnell Hospice House.

All family and friends are invited to the celebration of Nancy’s remarkable life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a reception will follow. Burial will be later in the afternoon at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

