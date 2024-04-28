Goddard, Nancy E. 78, of Falmouth, April 20. Celebration 11 a.m., April 30, Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.Copy the Story Link
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Goddard, Nancy E. 78, of Falmouth, April 20. Celebration 11 a.m., April 30, Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. ...
Goddard, Nancy E. 78, of Falmouth, April 20. Celebration 11 a.m., April 30, Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.Copy the Story Link
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.