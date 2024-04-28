SPRING DAFFODILS BY ELIZABETH FRASER

Fraser is one of our favorite local artists and this oil on canvas is a nod to the color of the week.

$125 at Fraser Art Studio, 81 Congress Street, Portland, and fraserartstudio.com

LEMON-LIME LOBSTER ROPE BASKET AT LISA MARIE’S MADE IN MAINE

Recycled lobster rope makes this foot-tall basket sturdy enough for outside use.

$52 at 35 Exchange Street, Portland, 170 Front Street, Bath and lisamariesmadeinmaine.com

SWIVEL CHAIR IN SUNNY BY MAINE WOODWORKS

Sustainably sourced, local maple is used for this elegant swivel chair that comes in 39 other low-VOC paint colors.

$825 at 90 Industrial Park Road, Saco (by appointment only) and mainewoodworks.org

RAYE’S MUSTARD AND SWAN’S HONEY

Sweet and spicy, these two Maine classics have teamed up for a ten-pack of flavor.

$45.95 at Raye’s Mustard Mill, 83 Washington Street, Eastport and rayesmustard.com

KITCHENAID® 36” COMMERCIAL- STYLE GAS RANGE

Achtung, baby! This shade is called “Lemon Pepper”, and this model has wi-fi to let you cook remotely.

$6,799 at Downeast Home Appliance Center, 146 Rand Road, Portland and downeastappliance.com

