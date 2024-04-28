SPRING DAFFODILS BY ELIZABETH FRASER

Fraser is one of our favorite local artists and this oil on canvas is a nod to the color of the week.

$125 at Fraser Art Studio, 81 Congress Street, Portland, and fraserartstudio.com

LEMON-LIME LOBSTER ROPE BASKET AT LISA MARIE’S MADE IN MAINE

Recycled lobster rope makes this foot-tall basket sturdy enough for outside use.

$52 at 35 Exchange Street, Portland, 170 Front Street, Bath and lisamariesmadeinmaine.com

SWIVEL CHAIR IN SUNNY BY MAINE WOODWORKS

Sustainably sourced, local maple is used for this elegant swivel chair that comes in 39 other low-VOC paint colors.

$825 at 90 Industrial Park Road, Saco (by appointment only) and mainewoodworks.org

RAYE’S MUSTARD AND SWAN’S HONEY

Sweet and spicy, these two Maine classics have teamed up for a ten-pack of flavor.

$45.95 at Raye’s Mustard Mill, 83 Washington Street, Eastport and rayesmustard.com

KITCHENAID® 36” COMMERCIAL- STYLE GAS RANGE

Achtung, baby! This shade is called “Lemon Pepper”, and this model has wi-fi to let you cook remotely.

$6,799 at Downeast Home Appliance Center, 146 Rand Road, Portland and downeastappliance.com

 

A Short History of Not-So-Mellow-Yellow 1. Like purple for western hemisphere royals, yellow is a regal hue in China. According to author Kassia St. Clair in “The Secret Lives of Color,” Emperor Wen of Sui (557-602 A.D.) was the first to wear an ochre yellow court gown during his reign. 2. In modern times, yellow is not popular for adults in Europe and North America. According to the design software company Canva, in a survey conducted in 2000, only six percent of respondents named yellow as their favorite color, compared to 45 percent for blue. 3. One reason for yellow’s negative contemporary connotation might be that bright, eye-catching hues of it are associated with using caution: warning signs on highways, medication labels, police tape and towing lights. 4. But being high energy is not necessarily a bad thing: Despite Donovan’s proclaimed nickname, yellow is rarely considered “mellow” but it often evokes “happiness” for both children and adults in multiple studies on colors and emotions. 5. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame included Coldplay’s “Yellow” in its “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll” list. It was compiled in 2004 by the Rock Hall’s curator, Jame Henke, alongside the museum staff and various rock critics and music experts. Copy the Story Link

