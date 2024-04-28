SPRING DAFFODILS BY ELIZABETH FRASER
Fraser is one of our favorite local artists and this oil on canvas is a nod to the color of the week.
$125 at Fraser Art Studio, 81 Congress Street, Portland, and fraserartstudio.com
LEMON-LIME LOBSTER ROPE BASKET AT LISA MARIE’S MADE IN MAINE
Recycled lobster rope makes this foot-tall basket sturdy enough for outside use.
$52 at 35 Exchange Street, Portland, 170 Front Street, Bath and lisamariesmadeinmaine.com
SWIVEL CHAIR IN SUNNY BY MAINE WOODWORKS
Sustainably sourced, local maple is used for this elegant swivel chair that comes in 39 other low-VOC paint colors.
$825 at 90 Industrial Park Road, Saco (by appointment only) and mainewoodworks.org
RAYE’S MUSTARD AND SWAN’S HONEY
Sweet and spicy, these two Maine classics have teamed up for a ten-pack of flavor.
$45.95 at Raye’s Mustard Mill, 83 Washington Street, Eastport and rayesmustard.com
KITCHENAID® 36” COMMERCIAL- STYLE GAS RANGE
Achtung, baby! This shade is called “Lemon Pepper”, and this model has wi-fi to let you cook remotely.
$6,799 at Downeast Home Appliance Center, 146 Rand Road, Portland and downeastappliance.com
