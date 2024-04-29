The Maine College of Art & Design 2024 Fashion Show fundraiser is sold out, but First Friday Art Walk participants will be able to watch from outside on the sidewalk at 7 p.m.

The Friday, May 3, show, which benefits student scholarships, will feature works by textile and fashion design students.

“This year’s show features work from all grade levels of the textile and fashion design major and across the college,” said Leah Brooks, director of marketing and communications. It will include work from metalsmithing and jewelry students as well as wearable work from woodworking and furniture design majors.

The 22 student designers in the show each created fashion collections based on a chosen individual concept and their own research. Many are working with themes related to family, community and conservation, Brooks said.

Most of the work will feature custom textiles that the artists knit, dyed or printed themselves.

The models are volunteers and current MECA&D students.

This year’s show will also include a live, improvisational music and movement performance.

“The show is a celebration of the accomplishments of the college’s textile and fashion design majors and the culmination of their studies,” Brooks said. “When attendees purchase tickets to the fashion show, they appreciate our students’ work and directly support student scholarships.”

The show will be viewable through the windows and will also be livestreamed on MECA&D’s Instagram, @mecaart.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: