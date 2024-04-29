An investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been opened into a report of a man who caught his hand in a saw Friday morning at Kennebec Lumber Co. in Solon.

The 33-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was conscious and breathing after the accident, which occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at the sawmill at 105 S. Main St., according to the report. A LifeFlight of Maine helicopter arrived at the scene to fly the man to the hospital.

Sam Kondrup, area director for OSHA in Maine, confirmed Monday the agency was investigating the case, but said he could provide few details.

“It’s an active investigation. That’s all I can comment on,” Kondrup said. “I don’t have any findings to share at this point. We’re still working on the details.”

Kondrup said OSHA could have findings on the case within six to eight weeks.

Employers are required to report amputations to OSHA within 24 hours, according to Kondrup. OSHA has jurisdiction over the private sector.

Rachel Foster, vice president of human resources for Kennebec Lumber, declined Monday to give any information about the accident.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have any comments I can share,” she said.

Chief Duayne Rollins of the Solon Fire Department said RFGH EMS, the ambulance for Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, responded to the scene. Rollins said the Fire Department did not respond to the accident, but had a fire truck in the parking lot Friday to help the LifeFlight of Maine helicopter land.

